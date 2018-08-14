Future Electronics Signs New Global Partnership Agreement with Scriptr.io

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 14, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and scriptr.io, an IoT enterprise application platform and solutions marketplace, are very pleased to announce a new global partnership agreement.

Scriptr.io is a powerful agile application platform and managed service running in the cloud or at the edge that enable the creation and deployment of powerful & scalable industrial IoT solutions.

“The ability to provide our customers with customizable out-of-the-box IoT application platform and solutions is becoming increasingly important,” said Matthew Rotholz, Vice President of Future Connectivity Solutions. “The partnership with scriptr allows us to better support our customers’ IoT requirements.”

Scriptr.io’s marketplace provides pre-built connectors to major IoT platforms, Connectivity providers and Enterprise systems in addition to full-fledged vertical IoT solution templates providing an important competitive advantage by enabling customers to accelerate development and time-to-market.

“This partnership with Future Electronics will enable our customers to acquire full turnkey IoT solutions that include all hardware, software, managed service and connectivity components,” said Rabih Nassar, Founder and CEO of scriptr.io “Customers will benefit from drastic complexity reduction and a proven shorter time to market, as well as cost efficiency.”

Scriptr.io solves the interoperability issues between Enterprise applications and IoT-based service providers. It is a scalable, robust, carrier-grade application engine already supporting millions of users.

To find out more about scriptr.io products available through Future Electronics, and to access the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About scriptr.io

Scriptr.io is the Internet of Things Application Platform and Marketplace of extensible open-source IoT Applications enabling customers to drastically reduce time to market and cost for launching connected product solutions. The Platform combines a cloud Rapid Application Development environment to accelerate design and development with a fully managed, scalable, secure and robust cloud or edge runtime environment. Scriptr.io is compatible with all major IoT data platforms, connectivity providers, IoT Hardware edge devices and other software and hardware components to accelerate industrial and enterprise IoT Digital Transformation. www.scriptr.io

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

