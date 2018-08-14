Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market – Forecast, Demand, Outlook and Market Research Report

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Healthcare Supply Chain Management.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market are Mckesson, Oracle, Cardinal Health, Cerner, Microsoft, Airclic, Solstice Medical, Epicor, Manhattan Associates, Mayo Clinic and Infor. According to report the global healthcare supply chain management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The substantial rise in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector is likely to boost the growth of the market. The healthcare supply chain management helps for financial management, labor optimization, and smooth flow of information throughout the entire supply chain. The needs of cloud-based solutions to keep the record, track and trace the delivery of drug or device that are shipped are covered in the supply chain management. The implementation of inventory management system with the GS1 system of standards in healthcare removes counterfeit products and reduces the human errors thus increasing the patient’s safety. The accuracy of ordered drugs, and medical devices is increased in supply chain management system. The manufacturing companies (producers), wholesalers and distributors (purchasers), and hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics (providers) are three main streams in health care where supply chain management is used. The presence of e-commerce solutions leads to error free manual processes from the supply chain, subsequent increase in profitability with less process cost. supply chain risks hamper business routine by affecting business operations and financial stability. In addition, growing efforts for high-quality services to deliver on time, increasing dispersion and implementation of various components such as software and cloud-based solutions, and technological advancements in automation of the processes is likely to boost the growth of the market. On the other hand, the implementation and maintenance cost of healthcare supply chain management solutions is very high is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The health care supply chain management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model and end-user. The component segment is further divided into software and hardware. The software accounted for the largest share in the market as due to adoption of the new inventory management software, customer relationship management and execution of value chain transactions.

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for health care supply chain management. The presence of the leading pharmaceutical companies is the key factors drives the growth in this region. The demand of supply chain management system in healthcare is high in the U.S. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among the regions. The growth in Asia-Pacific region is mainly driven by emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan and growing healthcare sector. The merger and acquisition and business expansion are the key strategy of the leading player in this market. For instance, all scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. acquired McKesson’s health Information Solutions business, in 2017.

Segment Covered

The report on global healthcare supply chain management market covers segments such as, component, deployment model and end-user. On the basis of component the global healthcare supply chain management market is categorized into hardware and software. On the basis of deployment model the global healthcare supply chain management market is categorized into on-premises and cloud based. On the basis of end-user the global healthcare supply chain management market is categorized into pharmacy and laboratory.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global healthcare supply chain management market such as, Mckesson, Oracle, Cardinal Health, Cerner, Microsoft, Airclic, Solstice Medical, Epicor, Manhattan Associates, Mayo Clinic and Infor.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global healthcare supply chain management market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of healthcare supply chain management market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the healthcare supply chain management market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the healthcare supply chain management market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

