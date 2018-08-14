Indium Oxide Market Overview, Dynamics and Trends, Segmentation 2024

Indium Oxide Market: Overview

Indium oxide also known as indium sesquioxide is a yellow colored ceramic like material which is insoluble in water. It is an n-type semiconductor and is therefore used as a resistive element in integrated circuits. Indium oxide can be doped with tin dioxide to form indium tin oxide which is used in display technologies such as OLED, plasma electroluminescent, electrochromatic display and LCD. It is used as an antistatic indium oxide coating, in photovoltaic solar cells, aircraft windshields, EMI shielding and nanowires. Indium oxide finds several applications in the electronics industry owing to its semiconductor characteristics.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/indium-oxide-market.html

Indium oxide has excellent optical and antistatic properties. It is used as a substitute of mercury in batteries. Additionally, it forms a transparent conducting ceramic in combination with tin oxide, which is used in the micro electronics industry to form capacitors, resistors and other components. Furthermore, indium oxide is used to form thin film infra-red reflectors. The dark yellow pigment imparted by indium oxide enables the formation of histological stain formulations, in order to study biological samples under microscopes. The nanowires composed out of this chemical are used as redox protein sensors, owing to which they find application in biotechnological studies and biomedical devices.

Furthermore, indium oxide is used in solar cells due to which it finds application in renewable power generation sources. It can be doped with several materials such as silicon and gallium to form hetero-junctions thereby imparting electrical conductivity to them.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11567

Indium Oxide Market: Drivers

The growing demand for semiconductors from the electronics industry has been propelling the indium oxide market. Nanowires, batteries, electrically charged nanoparticles, optical and anti static coatings among others are extensively used in the electronics industry. Furthermore, electrically charged ceramics find application in electronic parts required in aircrafts and sub marines which have to withstand extreme pressure and temperature conditions. However, the inhalation of indium oxide causes nasal irritation, skin and lung infections owing to which its use is highly regulated in countries such as the U.S and Western Europe. The growing GDP of emerging economies such as China and India is expected to open new avenues of opportunity for the indium oxide market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com