Normal Superphosphate Market Report 2024: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Segmentation

Normal Superphosphate Market: Overview

Normal superphosphate is a fertilizer containing a mixture of the diacid calcium salt of orthophosphoric acid with calcium sulphate and small quantities of other phosphates. Normal superphosphate contains not more than 22 percent of available phosphorus pentoxide. Normal superphosphates are vital for the healthy growth of plants; they can be applied in high concentration to plants ranging from agricultural crops to houseplants. Several different variants of this fertilizer have been created for different requirements. While a regular superphosphate fertilizer can typically be used in its raw form, it is subjected to various chemical reactions as this is known to make it more effective.

Normal superphosphate fertilizer is manufactured from a reaction involving the raw phosphate rock and an appropriate percentage of water and sulphuric acid. Normal superphosphate manufacturing process releases chemicals into the air, adding to water pollution and air pollution. Controlling these waste products means producing the fertilizer in a complicated process that must be overseen in order to ensure the least amount of waste product is released into the environment. ?Although normal superphosphate generally mixes well with other products, it is not compatible with ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and urea.

Normal superphosphates are cost effective fertilizers for pasture development and ideal for capital and maintenance applications. Normal superphosphate contains sulphur in a readily available form of sulphate for plants to take up and this makes it ideal for low fertility and cropping situations. When applied to the soil, a normal superphosphate fertilizer increases the amount of phosphorus available to plants. All plants require an optimum amount of phosphorus in order to survive. Phosphorus is present in every cell of the plant, and is vital in maintaining the strength of the cell structure. High level of phosphorus also makes leaves healthier, increases the rate of movement of water throughout the plant structure and helps the plant produce superior and viable seeds. The calcium in normal superphosphate can be important for horticultural applications where use of lime is unfeasible.

Normal Superphosphate Market: Drivers and Trends

The growth in the end user industries is set to drive the normal superphosphate market. The increase in demand from fertilizer industry is expected to be a major driving factor for the growth of normal superphosphate market. The global normal superphosphate demand is increasing due to the increasing world population and growing food demand. In addition, increasing milk and meat consumption in the world has necessitated large feed volume that in turn has increased the demand for maximum forage production. Furthermore, rising demand from emerging economies is expected to increase the consumption of normal superphosphates. However availability of low cost substitutes and environmental regulations could hamper the growth of this market.

