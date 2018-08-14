Text United was selected among the top European startups to participate in Europe’s largest multi-corporate accelerator program.

weXelerate, a multi-corporate accelerator located on over 9.000sqm in the heart of Vienna, Austria, received over 1.100 applications from startups coming from 62 countries. Following a multistage evaluation process, Text United was rated among the top 40 startups and invited to participate in the next 4-month program batch, starting in October 2018.

Text United is a startup in the area of translation software and it removes the chaos from translation by offering its customers a solution that blends the process of ordering, translation and delivery in one. “It provides a Translation Management System for companies looking to create and maintain multilingual apps, tech docs and websites”, says Marek, CEO of Text United.

weXelerate will enable Text United to closely work in conjunction with at least one of their 17 industry-leading corporate partners, to identify use cases, kick off pilots or to form alliances.

„weXelerate stands for collaboration between leading corporates, experts and startups across various disciplines with the aim of establishing mutually beneficial relationships”, says Gabrielle Costigan, Managing Director of weXelerate. Their corporate partners include banks (Volksbank, Raiffeisenbank, Austrian Controlbank, Payment Services Austria), insurance companies (Uniqa, Wuestenrot, Acredia), media companies (T-Mobile, Kurier, ORF), industry and infrastructure companies (Andritz, Palfinger, Wien Energie) or the Austrian Sportsbetting Company. In addition, Text United will get in-depth coaching and mentoring by weXelerate and its network of 200+ partners in all the areas needed to scale fast and take things to the next level. Also as part of the accelerator program Text United will be provided with free working space in the prestigious weXelerate spaces for the duration of the program, and an opportunity to share an office building with various players in the international innovation ecosystem, among which are 6 Venture Capital firms. While the previous batch of startups participating in the weXelerate accelerator program was able to show off various stories of great success, Text United is confident to live up to expectations and excited to join weXelerate in Vienna this October.