World”s largest scale alkaline water electrolysis system with power of 10 Megawatt from Asahi Kasei selected for Fukushima Hydrogen Research Center

Düsseldorf, August 14, 2018 – Asahi Kasei and its subsidiary Asahi Kasei Engineering Corp. have received an order from Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. for an alkaline water electrolysis system of the world-leading scale of 10 MW in a single unit to be installed at the Fukushima Hydrogen Research Field in Namie, Futaba, Fukushima, Japan.

The development of a large-scale alkaline water electrolysis system featuring high energy efficiency and outstanding responsiveness with fluctuating output was achieved based on Asahi Kasei”s world-leading chlor-alkali electrolysis technology. The project is being supported by Japan”s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions was commissioned by NEDO to implement a “Hydrogen from Renewable Energy Project” in Namie, as a technological development project.

Integrated with a large-scale solar power generation plant, the electrolysis system will form a core part of the Fukushima Hydrogen Research Field scheduled for test operation in the autumn of 2019 and start-up in the summer of 2020.

Asahi Kasei”s alkaline water electrolysis system is an example of “power-to-gas” technology to convert renewable energy into clean hydrogen which is expected to be widely utilized in transportation and industrial applications as a substitute for fossil fuel. The market is expected to grow significantly with the shift to a low-carbon society.

Participation in this project accords with Asahi Kasei”s medium-term strategic objective of providing solutions to society in the area of clean environmental energy.

