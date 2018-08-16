What is F1 Visa?

An F1 visa is a nonimmigrant visa for those wishing to study in the U.S. Here the interested person must file an F1 Visa application if she/he plan on entering the US to attend a university or college, high school, private elementary school, seminary, conservatory, language training program or other academic institution. There are consultancy which provide f1 visa in Nepal for the beneficial for the interested one.

How can we get F1 Visa?

The process is relatively simple but can be time consuming .If you are willing to study in the USA, for that you will most typically be issued a non-immigrant visa which is called an F1 and can choose to attend one school or universities. It is one of the lengthiest steps towards becoming an international student can be applying to a US school that have been approved by the student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

There are different education consultancy or education facility which provides the information about the F1 Visa in Nepal .

After receiving acceptance by the school of your choice now she/he will be officially enrolled into the SEVP and are required to pay a onetime application fee. Not all school or university are approved/ equipped to handle international students and the administration that is required. So, it is important to verify that the school you would like to attend is approved well before filling out any applications, writing any essays or providing references.

After all fees are paid and your account is in good standing, which is called an “I-20” form will be provided by the particular institution or education consultancy. This form allow the individuals to schedule an interview appointment with a local US embassy or consulate to be granted an F1 Visa and officially become an international student.