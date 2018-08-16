New Treatment Options For Men Suffering From Enlarged Prostate

Al Khayal Medical Centre

An enlarged prostate is a health condition that is known to affect men over the age of 50 years. The prostate is a small gland found in the male reproductive system. As men grow older the cell glands can begin to multiply which causes an enlarged prostate. There are several risk factors for enlarged prostate which include genetics, heart disease, diabetes and obesity. Some men with this condition may experience mild symptoms, while others suffer from more severe symptoms. However, the problem starts when the conditions begins to affect the overall quality of life.

When the symptoms are severe, the prostate will clamp down on the urethra and make passing urine from the bladder difficult. In addition, patients will experience frequent urination, urinary leakage and urinary tract infections.

An enlarged prostate must be treated by a urologist in Dubai. If left untreated it can lead to other complications like bladder stones, urinary retention and kidney damage. While there are effective treatments to treat an enlarged prostate there are a number of home remedies to ease the symptoms.

Like numerous health issues are known to improve through regular exercise, the same can be said for an enlarged prostate. Low to moderate exercise which includes walking and pelvic strengthening exercises will reduce the discomfort and help control urination. Dr. Shawket Alkhayal notes that, “Resistance aerobics and exercises such as swimming and lifting weights will also relieve the symptoms. In addition, you can also try jogging, running and playing basketball”

Obesity and weight gain can be contributing factors to an enlarged prostate. Eliminating the excess fat through exercise will improve urinary symptoms. The added bonus of losing weight is that it reduces the risk of prostate cancer.

A person’s lifestyle and diet can affect the health of their prostate. For example, the best diet for this condition is a combination of high fish intake, low red meat, or sources of fiber and protein, fruits and vegetables. Patients can also incorporate foods with Omega 3 fatty acids such as tuna, salmon and sardine.

Additionally, patients can incorporate pumpkins seeds into their daily diet. Pumpkin seeds are rich in Zinc and will boost the immune system. It contains diuretic properties that can treat difficulties with urination.

Dr. Shawket Alkhayal advises patients to visit the clinic and get treatment for this condition as it can be treated successfully at Al Khayal Medical Center through minimally invasive and pain-free methods.

About Dr. Shawket Alkhayal

Dr. Shawket Alkhayal is a top penile surgeon in the country with more than two decades of experience. He is the Head of Urology at the Benenden Hospital in Kent, Head of Department at the American Hospital in Dubai and established Al Khayal Medical Centre for Urology and Andrology in Dubai in 2014.