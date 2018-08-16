Solar Control Glass Market Report 2018 – CSG Holding Limited, AGC Glass Europe, Saint Gobain, Guardian Glass Company

Global Solar Control Glass Market is estimated to reach $9,288 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2016 to 2024. Solar control glasses have widespread use in various applications such as residential buildings, commercial buildings, and automotive, to bypass excess heat from the sun while allowing brightness of the light.
Many key manufacturers of the market are offering solar control glasses in various forms such as transparent, mirrored, and tinted. Increasing concerns about CO2 emissions from air conditioners, and high price of air conditioners is projected to increase its adoption in construction sector over the coming years.
Major factors driving the global solar control glass market are growing building and construction in emerging nations, huge growth potential in automotive industry, and growing awareness about CO2 releases from ACs. However, price instability and accessibility of raw material may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, rising government initiatives and high potential growth in emerging economies would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.
Major segments in the global solar control glass market are application, and geography. Application segment comprises commercial buildings, residential buildings, automotive, and other applications.
Geographically, global solar control glass market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The major market players are CSG Holding Limited, AGC Glass Europe, Saint Gobain, Guardian Glass Company, PPG Industries Inc., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Arcon Flachglas-Veredlung GmbH & Co. KG, Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., and Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., among others.
Scope of the Global Solar Control Glass Market
Application Segments
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Automotive
Other Applications
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
