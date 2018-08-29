Animal Antibiotics Market To Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2018 to 2028

Dyes and pigments are the substances used as colorant across industries. Growing awareness about the environment has led manufacturers to direct their investment towards natural or bio based pigments and dyes. As utilizing synthetic dyes have led to harmful environmental impact and water pollution, manufacturers across industries prefer spending on natural or bio based pigments and dyes. Leading manufacturers are developing a range of bio based pigments or dyes to align with the diverse requirements of end user industries. Manufacturers are focusing on developing natural or bio based pigments and dyes with the use of microbes such as algae, bacteria, fungus and indigo crop. Attributed to its biodegradable and environment friendly features of natural or bio based pigments and dyes, end user industries such as textile, cosmetics and food and beverage are witnessing a significant demand. Use of bio based pigments and dyes makes the process clean and sustainable. High processing stability is achieved by the use of bio based pigments and dyes in polyester, plastic and other polymer industries. Due to these attributes of bio based pigments and dyes they find an upper hand over synthetic dyes across the industries.

Bio based Pigments and Dyes Market: Dynamics

Due to the natural safety and inherent value, bio based pigments and dyes have found their key role in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food and beverage industry. As these industries are growing steadily with good pace, there is increase in demand for bio based pigments and dyes in the market. Demand for bio based pigments and dyes remains concentrated in the textile industry. Growing population is leading to increase in the consumption of apparels globally which is helping textile industry’s growth to escalate which in turn leads to up rise in bio based pigments and polymer market. Besides the textile industry bio based pigments and dyes continue to find their application in the ink industry as well as bio plastic industry. Up rising demand for ink along with increasing awareness and use of bio plastic has boosted the growth of bio based pigments and dyes. As it is estimated that bio based pigments and dyes will reduce the industrial water pollution, which in turn has set trend for bio based pigments and dyes across the industries. Algae blooms in the water bodies have further led to eutrophication which is concern to the environment, which might act as a denting factor for bio pigments and dyes market.

Bio based Pigments and Dyes Market: Segmentation

Global bio based pigments and dyes market can be segmented on the basis of its production by using:

Microorganisms Algae Fungi/Fungus Bacteria

Plant origin material

Global bio based pigments and dyes market can be segmented on the basis of its application in industries which are:

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Pens and Inks

Bio plastic

Food and Beverage

Bio based Pigments and Dyes Market: Regional Outlook

Bio based pigments and dyes which are widely used in textile industries, the growth of textile industries are escalating across the globe. Bio based pigments and dyes are getting attraction in countries such as India and China, the primary reason for growth is increasing population and increase in consumption of apparels. Developed regions like North America, Japan and Europe (countries like Germany and France) have considerable market share but the growth in these regions is steady due to matured market place. Regions like MEA, LA and SEA and other APAC countries especially Australia have less market share but are the potential market for bio based pigments and dyes. Growth of pharmaceutical and food industries is likely to remain sluggish in the regions like North America & Europe. However, growth of the pharmaceutical and food industries is expected to remain positive in the regions such as MEA and several countries in Asia particularly China and India, increasing use of bio based pigments and dyes in pharmaceutical and food industry makes these regions will represent a strong market zones for bio based pigments and dyes.

Bio based Pigments and Dyes Market: Key Participants

Global key participants in bio based pigments and dyes market are:

Pili

Stony Creek Colors

Sea colors

Treffert

Clariant

Horizon Research Lab

