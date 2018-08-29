Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market to Witness Enhanced Usage in Coating and Adhesives Applications till 2025

Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market is classified on the basis of product type, applications and geography. Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate or HEMA is a chemical compound which is a monomer. It is basically a clear and colourless liquid. It is primarily used to make a wide range of polymers based products.

The factors that propel the growth of the Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Market include increasing demand and wide range of applications. On the other hand, there are certain factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as skin irritation, sore throat, cough, etc.

Access Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/hydroxyethyl-methacrylate-hema-market

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market is classified on the basis of product type as 97% HEMA, 95% HEMA, and others. Based on applications, the global market is segmented as adhesives, paints & coating, contact lenses, printing inks and others.

Top Key Players Analysis covered in Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Report

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

Geo

Nippon Shokubai

MGC

Dow

Sanlian Chem

Anhui Renxin

Zibo Xinglu Chemical

Hickory

Anshun Chem

Fangda Chem

Hechuang Chem

Sanmu Group

Segmentation on the basis of Product Types,

Purity?93%

Purity?97%

Purity?99%

Segmentation on the basis of Applications,

Coatings

Reactive Resins

Adhesives

Other

Key Stakeholders

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Manufacturers

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Request a Sample Copy of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/hydroxyethyl-methacrylate-hema-market/request-sample

Based on geography, the Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market spans North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa. European market is anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR in the forecast period owing to rise in chemical applications across all verticals. North America is an anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR in the forecast period owing to rise in medical infrastructure. MEA regions are also expected to follow the trend in the forecast period.

Visit Our Blog @ https://marketfuturereports.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com