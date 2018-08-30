Daewoo Silver Art is one of the best Silverware Products manufacturer in Korea

We offer high quality silverware, Brassware like silver art VIP gift, home decoration products, Korean Spoon Set, Frame, Kettle, Hand Mirror, Plate, Bowl and on. We promise to produce outstanding designs using our credibility and honesty as a foundation. Our Daewoo Silver Art Company will do our best to provide the best products at reasonable prices, complete as, and continue to do our best to please our customers. Our Daewoo Silver Art Company would like to show my appreciation to all customers who have trusted and supported us, and hope that the use of our products and services will continue.

Silverware Products are

Hammered Silver Spoon

Weight (g): 120Â±5

Size: 230Ã—40

Quality: Silver 80, 925, 99

Use: Kitchenware

Process: Forging

Kumboo Dish

Name-Kumboo Dish

Weight (g)-250Â±10

Size-17

Quality-Silver

Use-Kitchenware

Kumboo Silver Ice Bucket

Name -Kumboo Silver Ice Bucket

Weight (g)-1580Â±10

Size-150Ã—130

Quality-Silver

Use-Kitchenware

Process-Forging

Kumboo Bowl Set

Name – Kumboo Bowl Set

Weight (g) – 640Â±10

Size-100Ã—60, 130Ã—60

Quality-Silver

Use-Kitchenware

Process-Forging

Enamel Bowl Set (woman)

Name -Enamel Bowl Set (woman)

Weight (g)-640Â±10

Size-100Ã—60, 130Ã—60

Hammered Baby Spoon

Weight (g): 130Â±5

Size: 170Ã—40

Quality: Silver 80, 925, 99

Use: Kitchenware

Process: Forging

Line Kumboo Baby Spoon

Weight (g): 130Â±5

Size: 170Ã—40

Quality: Silver 80, 925, 99

Use: Kitchenware

Process: Forging

General Instructions:

The above Marketing Policy may be reviewed from time to time considering the market conditions.

For further details, please contact our corporate office and Service center.

KOREA AIR MORNING CALM” Magazine Publication National Competency Standards Korea “Metalwork” Evaluation group Shila Hotel in Jeju Island Deliver

Shila Hotel Deliver

Kwangjuyo Deliver

Ehwa Womans University Deliver

Korean Air VIP Freebies Deliver

National Museum of Korea Deliver

Foundation Corporation

Korea Cosmetics Sulhwasoo Company Deliver

Grand Hyatt Hotel Deliverpspan

Konkuk University Forging Lecture Samyang 100 a centenary production

Kookmin University Foriging Lecture Daewoo Silver Art Company Establishment Silver

