Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market – Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market 2024

The Report in light of Global Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market by voltage (132 kv to 220 kv, 221 kv to 660 kv and > 660 kv), current (HVAC, HVDC), type (power transmission towers, power transmission cables) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market are ABB, Siemens, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Southwire Company LLC, KEC International Ltd., Nanjing Daji Iron Tower Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sterling & Wilson, Southwire Company and Arteche.

Presence of distributed power systems to promote growth in the Power Transmission Towers & Cables market

The power transmission towers and cables market. In addition, rising investments to establish a sustainable network along with satisfactory improvements pertaining to the integration of grid integration of renewable systems and vast presence of distributed power systems is boosting the growth of the power transmission towers and cables market. The market for power transmission cables will also benefit the rising integration of renewable energy resources and rising demand from the sectors of underground and submarine power transmission. However, wireless transmission technologies can overcome the constraints of wired transmission which in turn is likely to hamper the growth of the power transmission towers and cables market. Furthermore, newer technologies and advanced innovations have been adopted to ensure sustainable power supply to demand centers and effective operation of power transmission lines. This, in turn, has provided several growth opportunities for the key players in the power transmission towers and cables market over the years to come.

Asia Pacific region to contribute to growth in the global Power Transmission Towers & Cables market

Asia Pacific held the major share in the power transmission towers and cables market followed by North America. China and India are the key countries driving the growth in the Asia Pacific regions due to the rapid expansion of ultra-high-tension (UHT) networks to sustain the losses accrued from the long-course electrical supply. Re-establishment of electric grid infrastructure across war affected GCC nations to sustain the economic growth is anticipated to gain a positive outlook for the power transmission towers and cables market. In addition, rising infrastructural investments along with rising energy consumption are anticipated to drive the North American regions. On the other hand, huge investments in power transmission infrastructure by countries such as Saudi Arabia and others are expected to drive the demand for power transmission towers and cables market.

Rural Electrification Corporation inks pact with German bank for 200 million euro loan

In August 2018-Rural Electrification Corporation said that it has inked a loan agreement with German bank KfW for EUR 200 million facility that would be used to finance clean energy projects in India. The REC is one of the key players financing the power sector in India, lending to power projects across the value chain.

REC Limited signed a 200 million euro loan with the German bank KfW in Frankfurt. This is REC’s fourth line of credit under Indo-German development cooperation that REC will utilise to finance renewable energy projects in India. This is yet another step towards promoting renewable energy in India after having more than tripled our financing in renewable sector last year.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global power transmission towers and cables market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of power transmission towers and cables market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the power transmission towers and cables market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the power transmission towers and cables market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.