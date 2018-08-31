All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) Market Size Estimated To Reach $18.6 Billion By 2026

The global ATV and UTV market generated $9.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period according to a new report published by Polaris Market Research.

All-terrain vehicles (ATV) are small, open, and single-seated motor vehicles with three or four tires. It has the ability to operate on a wide variety of terrains such as forests, mountains, snow, and other rough terrains. These vehicles have deep-threaded tires that enable the vehicles to be driven on rocky, muddy, and root cover terrains. Utility task vehicles are IC engines or electric motors powered vehicles driven through steering, and used in applications such as farming, mining, and rescue.

The demand for ATV and UTV has increased over the years owing to increasing tourism activities. The increasing trend of sports activities and adventure sports has increased the demand for these vehicles. The growing consumer disposable income and improving living standards also fuel the market growth. Other factors supporting the market growth include technological advancements, increasing applications in defense and agriculture sectors, and supportive government initiatives.

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market trends and growth prospects of the Global ATV and UTV Market, 2017-2026. This report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. North America is further segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe is divided into Germany, UK, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is bifurcated into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. North America generated the highest revenue in 2017 owing to increasing applications in agriculture, defense, and mining applications. The high disposable incomes, and government initiatives to promote sport activities have resulted in market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape and Key Vendors

The global ATV and UTV market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and small and medium-sized vendors. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach. Acquisitions enable key players to increase their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of customer base.

The leading companies profiled in the report include Yamaha Motors, Honda Motors Co Ltd, Deere & Company, Polaris Industries, Kubota Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Motorcycle & Engine Company, Bobcat Company, Hisun Motors, and Bombardier Recreational Products.

