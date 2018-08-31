FashionQuill is all set to welcome the Fashion Fraternity

Fashionquill, a restaurant space Fashion Server is all set to welcome with their First Edition at Soir in Cafe on this Sunday.

Fashionquill, a platform created for the tomorrow’s new generation budding designers to showcase their exclusive and extravaganza talent to a targeted group of domestic and international buyers and media.

According to Neeraj Sehrawat, General Manager at Sirocco Beer Garden, ”Fashionnquill’s café event concept at “Soir in Café” will provide designers with an exclusive experience to showcase their collection and conduct full-fledged preview to limelight their magnificent talent to the target audience.”

According to Mohit Kumar, Founder, FashionQuill “This Fashion Show is a dream being lived with my fellow Co-Founders Mithi Kalra, Nishant Kumar Tomar. We are the first ones to introduce a concept of a Fashion Show in a Cafe. And our show will also have some of top buyers and exhibitors from the Fashion Fraternity”

With the brand partners like Siricco – Beer Garden (Venue Partner), and Beauty Brands like VLCC and Fuschia by Vkare, this platform is all set a niche for the designing industry.

Surbhi Goyal under the label Kranshi will project designs that will speak about self-libralised women by creating a unique preposition of sharp fashion at the horizon of logic and creativity.

Pavani Goyal and Neha Mittal, under the label “Happening” will display their latest collection named – Gul-Dastah which is pleasingly festive , acsthetically bringing to life the, lushness derived from a flower.

Kritika hans’s Label “Curves on Style” believes in embracing the curves while bringing eclectic mix of india and western outfits in affordable range for every size…

Shewta Grover is all set with label “Rangeela Pitara” that will showcase the comfortable silhouettes with a dash of glamour. Cocktails of indian, western and indowestern ensembles .

Doing the show together, Designers Akansha Mago and Kanika, will display two ecletic mix of a collection. Akanksha mago under the label Akansha Mago will display a wide range of ethnic and Indo western wear including dhoti sarees, tulip pants, short and long dresses and bridal lehengas. Whereas, Designer Kanika, who runs lanel “Weaves by Kanika” is displaying a collection inspired by weavers at the grass root level to create something which is organic and beautiful.

The show space will provide a dynamic platform to interact with and develop lucrative business-driven relationships with the industry as well as celebrities, fashionistas and opinion leaders.