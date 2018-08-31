HFX partners with Anna Fiorentini Theatre and Film School sponsoring young talent

Workforce management solution provider supports arts school as part of CSR programme that focuses on people first

London, UK, August 31, 2018 – HFX, provider of SaaS flexitime and workforce management solutions, is delighted to announce that it has partnered with the Anna Fiorentini Theatre & Film School and is a Platinum Corporate Sponsor of the school’s Variety Showcase event being held at Hackney Empire on Saturday, 15 September 2018. The annual event showcases talent from the Anna Fiorentini School and attracts over 1,200 attendees, with profits going to the Fiorentini Foundation. It is a culmination of arts training and confidence building of the students aged between 4 to 18 years old. The sponsorship supports HFX’s corporate social responsibility programme that builds on its company ethos of people first – enabling individuals to contribute to the modern workplace in a flexible working environment.

Anna Fiorentini, founder and head of the Theatre & Film School explained; “Our focus is building children’s confidence whilst developing their skills in the creative arts. We recently have received funding from the Big Lottery to extend this mission into schools with our anti-bullying programme.”

Nick Whiteley, CEO of HFX commented; “HFX is delighted to be sponsoring this year’s event of the Anna Fiorentini Theatre & Film School. We share the values and professionalism exhibited by the school and its mission to bring out the best in every child using arts as a creative and expressive vehicle to develop students’ self-confidence.

“The opportunity to partner with the school aligns with our CSR programme and the ethos of our business. HFX solutions have been designed to support companies that focus on treating employees as individuals. Our technology provides a framework that supports the modern workplace and practices, enabling companies to get the best from their employees, while promoting confidence and ensuring wellbeing.”

The Anna Fiorentini Theatre & Film School, is a not for profit organisation, opened in 2001 as a Prince’s Trust Business. It was founded by Anna Fiorentini to provide local, affordable, accessible and high-quality performing arts classes to the local community of Hackney.

From humble beginnings with only 70 students, it now has classes in various locations throughout London, with over 300 students, and has opened Fiorentini Weenies classes for 4-6 year olds. In 2011 the Fiorentini Foundation charity was setup to provide a fund-raising entity to help children needing support to participate in performing arts education.

The school has won many awards including a Princess Trust Business of London Award with Anna winning Inspirational Leader / Business Person in the Camden and Islington Business Awards in 2012.

For more information please visit: https://www.annafiorentini.com

HFX cloud suite includes Imperago™ Time and Attendance, Access Control, Workforce Design, Annualised Hours and EveryOneCloud Attendance Monitoring/Location Management.

HFX Imperago solutions provide seamless integration with major HR and payroll systems. Highly customisable, HFX Imperago solutions can be configured to meet exact requirements and can support unlimited numbers of work patterns.

HFX is the leading provider of flextime™ in the UK. Used by over 1400 customers across the UK, local authorities, other public sector bodies and commercial organisations benefiting from HFX solutions include: Home Office, Merck, Methodist Church, Dartmoor National Park, Adidas, Buhler Sortex Ltd, The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT), Eaton Limited, MoD, National Farmers’ Union, Hertsmere Borough Council, North Lanarkshire Council, Exeter City Council, Isle of Man Government, MoJ, Met Police, Flintshire County Council, Office for National Statistics, UK Intellectual Property Office, NHS Business Services Authority, Science and Technology Facilities Council.

For more information please visit: www.hfx.co.uk

