NCS Follows Uncompromising Innovation and Quality In Assistive Technologies To Help Elderly

Bentley, Doncaster (August 31, 2018) – For those with an elderly member in the family, it becomes important to turn the home friendly for the elderly person to move around with ease. Further, if they will have to stay alone at home when all other family members will have to attend their profession, the family needs to follow some assistive technologies to safeguard the elderly person. This is where NCS can lend the helping hand.

Starting from door entry systems to personal alarms for the elderly, this company has a huge collection of products that will bring complete peace of mind to the family members when they are away from home leaving the elderly family member alone.

The company offers access control systems that are designed to impress right from the planning phase of the construction process. In addition to bringing versatile performance, these systems also have a stylish finish to make sure that they will fit any types of doors.

The pendant alarm that the company has created will help the elderly family member to move around with utmost safety and whenever there is a danger, he/she can just press the pendant alarm to get help.

About NCS:

NCS stands for Network Communication Systems. The company is an independent manufacturer of different types of telecare equipment like an automatic door opener.

