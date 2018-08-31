With an Increase in Number of Mouths to Feed, Biological Seed Treatment Market Witnesses Impressive Growth

Increasing impact of unfavorable farming conditions on the global agricultural production has weighed down the production of food items and beverages. To avoid famines and starvation, farmers are partnering with leading agricultural research organizations and adopting biological seed treatment options. From insects and insecticides to rare plant diseases, biological seed treatment is witnessing higher adoption for its advantage in enabling the crop to fight such deterrents. In addition, proliferation of sustainable agricultural practices has driven the adoption of biological seed treatment, particularly among government-controlled farming communities. Farmers are demand an early evaluation of field performance to understand the treatment specification of their crop profile.

Transparency Market Research has developed an exclusive forecast study, which weighs the impact of such trends and factors on the expansion of the global biological seed treatment market. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, around US$ 715 Mn worth of biological seed treatment will be adopted across the globe. The report further projects that the global biological seed treatment market will expand robustly at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, 2017-2026. The report also observes North America as the largest and the fastest-growing market for biological seed treatment. By the end of 2026, North America’s biological seed treatment market is pegged to touch valuation of US$ 306 Mn.

Demand for Biological Seed Treatment against Bacteria to Register an Upsurge

The report reveals that by the end of 2026, majority of biological seed treatments adopted across the globe will be directed to protect the seeds from bacterial intervention. Growing vulnerabilities of seeds towards bacterial attacks has driven the adoption of biological seed treatments against bacteria. By the end of 2026, over US$ 300 Mn worth of biological seed treatment will be adopted globally for treating the seeds with bacterial resistance. The report also reveals that the fungi-type and botanical-type biological seed treatment will reflect healthy revenue growth at 11% CAGR over the forecast period.

The report has identified leading market players, which include companies namely, Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience, BASF SE, Monsanto Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, INCOTEC Group BV, Koppert B.V., Italpollina SpA, Precision Laboratories, Inc., Plant Health Care, Inc., Valent Biosciences Corporation, and Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC. In the foreseeable future, several companies in the global biological seed treatment market are expected to witness a growing adoption of advanced seed coating technologies. New biological seed treatment options will enter the market, and companies will focus on extending their function as growth regulators and biological nutrient enhancers.