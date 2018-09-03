GetSavvi Health – Easy Way To Affordable Health Insurance

GetSavvi Health provides health insurance, which includes basic care and also primary healthcare facilities for the members. GetSavvi believes that in South Africa, every hard-working person deserves comprehensive access to affordable and good quality healthcare. The main objective GetSavvi Health is to be a leader in primary healthcare sector. By primary healthcare, it refers to day-to-day benefits, which helps in improving the overall well-being of the patient.

GetSavvi offers a number of plans for the benefits of patients. Here are some of the common plans which include:

Medical Insurance: Day-to-day Benefits – Members of the Primary Care Plan have access to a number of benefits which include maternity benefits, basic and emergency dentistry, unlimited doctor’s visits, HIV and STI blood tests and more facilities.

– Members of the Primary Care Plan have access to a number of benefits which include maternity benefits, basic and emergency dentistry, unlimited doctor’s visits, HIV and STI blood tests and more facilities. Primary Care Plan + – GetSavvi Health understands that the needs of people are different. Everyone might not be able to afford high consultation fees and medical expenses. Thus, they offer a health plan which is quite affordable and covers day-to-day medical needs. The benefits in the plan include blood tests, X-rays, basic as well as unlimited GP visits and consultations.

– GetSavvi Health understands that the needs of people are different. Everyone might not be able to afford high consultation fees and medical expenses. Thus, they offer a health plan which is quite affordable and covers day-to-day medical needs. The benefits in the plan include blood tests, X-rays, basic as well as unlimited GP visits and consultations. Assault Counselling, Trauma and HIV – In South Africa, there is an immense need of HIV programmes, which will help in reducing and also treating HIV. GetSavvi Health offers a unique opportunity, where members have easy access to different qualified specialists, who are usually available round the clock.

– In South Africa, there is an immense need of HIV programmes, which will help in reducing and also treating HIV. GetSavvi Health offers a unique opportunity, where members have easy access to different qualified specialists, who are usually available round the clock. Hospital Plan Benefit – GetSavvi Health has introduced a special hospital plan benefit. Thus, members do not have to worry about dealing with extreme high costs of hospitalisation, when in need of emergency hospitalisation. Members have a number of benefits, which includes personal accident benefit, emergency stabilisation benefit, emergency casualty benefit and more.

Benefits of GetSavvi – There are several benefits available for the members of GetSavvi health plans. There are no joining fees. The plans usually cover you, your spouse and also your children. Thus, you have your entire family covered and you do not have to worry about sudden medical expenses. The entire process takes very little time, which is just within ten minutes. Those who are completely puzzled about which plans to select can select the option of compare medical plans.

For more information, please visit https://www.getsavvi.co.za

Contact Us:

Suite 302, Tygervalley Chambers 5

27 Willie van Schoor Ave

Tygervalley, Bellville

7530 South Africa

0861 18 92 02

talktous@getsavvi.co.za