Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market is estimated to grow at xx% CAGR till 2023

Allergy Immunotherapies Market Overview:

Allergy immunotherapy, also called as hypo-sensitization or desensitization, is a medical therapy targeted to counteract allergies. There is a subtle increment in the risk of allergy, and pharmacotherapy is not enough to control the rate of occurrence alone. Allergy immunotherapeutic treatment boosts immunological tolerance and can alter the course of the disease. It is estimated that allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in North America according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. Over 50 million Americans face various types of allergies annually as per a study conducted by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Drivers and Restraints:

There are several factors that are driving the Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market. The subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) is mostly utilized and efficient kind of allergy immunotherapy. The SCIT treatment alters the immune system, thereby preventing the development of new allergies and asthma. Allergy tablets are a type of SLIT that treats certain allergies. These allergy tablets decrease the symptoms by helping the body build resistance to allergen effects. However, pharmaceutical tablets can only treat only a single type of allergen and cannot protect from asthma and new allergy developments. The US Food and Drug administration (FDA) authorized SLIT tablets to treat ragweed and grass pollen allergies in 2014.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market primarily segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and North America. North America and Europe regions are estimated to be claiming major part of the global share, followed by Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to be growing faster with highest pace of CAGR during forecasted years. China and Japan are predicted to be dominating markets in the region.

Key Players in Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market:

DBV Technologies, Circassia, Aimmune Therapeutics, Anergis, Biomay AG, HAL Allergy Group, Merck KGaA (Allergopharma), Allergy Therapeutics, ALK-Abello A/S, and Greer are the prominent players in the Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market.

Scope of the report:

