Global Confectionery Market to reach a market size of $230.9 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Confectionery Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the Global Confectionery Market is expected to attain a market size of $230.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The Chocolates market dominated the Global Confectionery Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Sugar market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4% during (2016 – 2022).
The Europe market dominated the Global Confectionery Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 3.1 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.3% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Confectionery have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Mars Inc., Nestle, Mondelez International, Inc., Ferrero, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., Delfi Limited, Lindt & Sprüngli AG, and Lotte Group.
Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-confectionery-market/
Global Confectionery Segmentation
By Type
Chocolates
Dark
Milk
Others
Sugar
Hard Boiled Sweets
Caramels & Toffees
Gums & Jellies
Medicated Confectionery
Mint Based Confectionery
Others
Others
By Geography
North America Confectionery Market
U.S. Confectionery Market
Canada Confectionery Market
Mexico Confectionery Market
Rest of North America Confectionery Market
Europe Confectionery Market
Germany Confectionery Market
U.K. Confectionery Market
France Confectionery Market
Russia Confectionery Market
Spain Confectionery Market
Italy Confectionery Market
Rest of Europe Confectionery Market
Asia-Pacific Confectionery Market
China Confectionery Market
Japan Confectionery Market
India Confectionery Market
South Korea Confectionery Market
Singapore Confectionery Market
Australia Confectionery Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Confectionery Market
LAMEA Confectionery Market
Brazil Confectionery Market
Argentina Confectionery Market
UAE Confectionery Market
Saudi Arabia Confectionery Market
South Africa Confectionery Market
Nigeria Confectionery Market
Rest of LAMEA Confectionery Market
Companies Profiled
Mars Inc.
Nestle
Mondelez International, Inc.
Ferrero
Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.
Delfi Limited
Lindt & Sprüngli AG
Lotte Group
