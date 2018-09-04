CybercorpDefense Stands as the Accredited Training Center Partner with Ec-council

Canada,(September 04, 2018) – While cybersecurity is a greater knowledge, CybercorpDefense which is an Accredited Training Center Partner with EC- Council helps in learning different cyber courses for professionalism and improving skills and quality of cyber work.

CybercorpDefense (CCD) offers various online learning programs which help accelerate cyber professional’s skills. Moreover, trusted and valid certificates are delivered as they hold the pride of being an accredited training center partner with www.eccouncil.org.

CCD offers brief and to the point instructions and lectures delivered by the best instructors, thus aiming only at professional development and saving much time as an ATC of EC-Council. Also, their instructors are recognized and greatly experienced in the field of cybersecurity.

The ATC deliver training sessions to government agencies, as well as the public sector, even multinational organizations, individuals and other corporates. They highly focus on varied training courses- from IT technical to self-development and management courses to Project, and IT service management. This greatness of the cybersecurity platform makes it one of the best of its kind. Moreover, they are publicly celebrated and are known to deliver only the best programs.

About CybercorpDefense:

CybercorpDefense is an Accredited Training Center Partner with EC- Council and aims at the cybersecurity development by offering courses and programs for professionalism. It started as a web development and software development initiative by Ritu Kumar in 2003. The company is owned by Workidea Inc.

For more information, visit http://cybercorpdefense.com/

