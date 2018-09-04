Exclusive Comprehensive Package for the Il Lombardia Sportive 2018/2019 Available at All Things Ride

All Things Ride offers an exclusive package for the final monument of the season, the Il Lombardia Sportive 2018/2019 this October. The comprehensive package is intended for either participants or non-participants of the professional race event.

[LONDON, 4/9/2018] – All Things Ride offers an exclusive package for the final monument of the season, the Il Lombardia Sportive 2018/2019 this October. The comprehensive package includes accommodations in the Lake Como area, transports and guided rides for either participants or non-participants of the professional race event.

Il Lombardia is one of the oldest, longest and most prestigious one-day races in professional cycling. The 247 kilometre route takes place in autumn around the picturesque Lake Como, earning the race the nickname the ‘Race of the Falling Leaves’. The race has a total of 4,000 metre rises and drops combining the Il Ghisallo and Il Muro di Sormano climbs.

With thousands of people that come to be a part of or to witness the classic event, All Things Ride has put together a package for either participants or non-participants of the professional race event. The package offers convenient accommodation and transport, event entry and guided locations for rides and race viewing.

The All Things Ride Il Lombardia Sportive 2018/2019 package includes:

• Arrival on Thursday, 11th October 2018

• Four nights, Bed & Breakfast and 1 Dinner

• Return airport transports and OTE Nutrition

• Il Lombardia Gran Fondo Entry

• Guided Rides and Race Viewing

Cycling Trips and Tours by All Things Ride

All Things Ride arrange trips for a wide range of cycling events in Europe. They offer assistance in booking holidays for the entire season calendar whether it be Sportives, Tours, Training Camps or Bike Hotels for all types of cyclists. All Things Ride is a partner of YellowJersey and SHERPR.

The All Things Ride trips and tours best sellers include:

• Tour of Flanders

• Paris Roubaix

• Mallorca 312

• Etape Du Tour

• Stelvio Santini

• Hotchillee London-Paris

• Il Lombardia

About All Things Ride

All Things Ride is passionate about gathering like-minded cyclists together and celebrating their achievements. They offer cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to be a part of the best cycling events across Europe. From mountain bike trips in Italy to the L’Étape du Tour in France, they have a wide range of events for cycling enthusiasts.

For enquiries about Il Lombardia and All Things Ride, visit their website at https://www.allthingsride.com.