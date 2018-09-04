Global Web Real Time Communication Market 2018 – Research Methodology & Rapid Growth Till 2025

Real time communication is a technical term in which users can exchange information without transmission delays. Peer-to-peer communication is the only model followed under real time communication except for multitasking and broadcasting. On the other hand, web real time communication is a set of standard set developed by World Wide Web Consortium in association with RTCWeb standard. Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) has further developed communication standards to ensure fluent transmission. On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global Web Real Time Communication Market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

Real time web communication also known as RTCWeb or Web real time communication viz WebRTC carries the entire task in the lower protocol layer and enables the task and functions in different websites and applications. Standard of WebRTC resolves the issues related to any audio or video chats using a computer system in which users are required to have software or they need to create or maintain their accounts on various sites. Without the need for downloading the software or self-registration WebRTC helps in developing the web browser facilities that enable the communication within browser-to-browser. WebRTC certainly follows peer-to-peer communication and also considered as a viable solution for customer care.

The WebRTC architecture can range from simple to complex model running between web servers and browsers operating within them. A web application of WebRTC interrelated with several web browsers through standardized WebRTC API which permits them to use applications in the real-time browser.

Commercial importance of WebRTC can be looked upon by its enhancing video and audio quality. Also, it offers enhanced security at a lower cost in comparison with other telecommunication systems. The associated advantages offer scalability, reliability, security and higher encryption in the using WebRTC. Thus, the global WebRTC market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of web real time communication market include increase in communication networks and rising need for security and robustness. Additionally, web real time communication offers better video quality at a lower cost with greater security level.

On the basis of product type, the global web real time communication market is segmented into solution and service. The solution segment is further bifurcated into voice calling & conferencing, messaging & file sharing and video calling & conferencing. The service segment is further bifurcated into implementation & integration services and consulting services. Video calling & conferencing segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to enhancement in video calling technology and high speed data transmission.

On the basis of vertical, the global web real time communication market is segmented into IT &Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Public sector & Education, Healthcare, and Transportation & Logistics. IT & Telecom sector dominates the global web real time communication market and the trend is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising demand or real-time communication in IT & Telecom sector to enhance mobility.

North America is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to technological advancements and significant investments made by the players in U.S. APAC and Europe are pushing towards web real time communication owing to significant growth in use of web based applications.

The key players in the global web real time communication market include browsers, API developers, mobile & web application/services. Avaya Inc, Cisco systems inc, Polycom inc, Oracle corporation, TokBox Inc, AT&T inc, Genband, Plivo, Twilio, and Quobis. Prominent players mentioned have emphasized on development of new communication solutions and applications to cater to customer demands and develop innovative technologies to attract new customers and retain existing customers as well.

