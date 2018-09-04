Karma Mobility: The Powerchair Company of Choice

Karma Mobility supplies a wide range of powerchairs to the UK market. Its powerchairs come in a variety of shapes, sizes and appearances.

[REDDITCH, 04/09/2018]—There are a range of different adaptations and customisations available, including flexible arm rests, foot rests and different sized seats, and various optional extras to choose from, such as tray tables, cup holders and back of the seat bags.

Why Buy Powerchairs From Karma Mobility?

Karma Mobility has been dealing in mobility aids for more than 30 years. It first began supplying powerchairs in 1995, so it has longevity and an established track record in this field.

The NHS trusts Karma Mobility to supply powerchairs, as do other well-established commercial mobility aid providers across the UK.

Karma Mobility also guarantees quality: all the powerchairs it offers are checked and reviewed to make sure they are of the highest-possible quality. Karma Mobility prides itself on providing powerchairs that are great value and will last for many years. Powerchairs are expensive pieces of equipment, so Karma want its customers to know they’ve made a worthwhile investment when they buy one of its powerchairs.

And it doesn’t end at the cash till: Karma Mobility also offer its customers an aftercare and warranty package, so any issues can be resolved quickly and easily, and there is either little or no break in usage for the customer. Karma Mobility also supplies spare parts.

Karma Mobility is also externally verified and abides by the British Healthcare Trades Association code of practice. This means that customers have an independent body to contact if there is any issue with Karma Mobility powerchairs, or with the service, aftercare or spare parts they receive.

A Comprehensive Service

Karma Mobility has retailers across the UK who are knowledgeable and experienced in selling powerchairs. Potential customers can view its range of powerchairs online, at its website, then go in person to a dealership to test run their model of choice. The dealer can also help the end user decide if they need to make any modifications, add optional extras and offer information about sources of funding for powerchairs in the UK.