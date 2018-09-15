Nissi Online Casino now offers online blackjack games for real money

Nissi Online Casino has recently announced the addition of online blackjack games for real money. The games have the same realistic feel as blackjack games in a live casino, and players can choose from several different tables and variations of the game. Blackjack remains one of the most popular games for casino gamblers, and Nissi Online Casino even offers online blackjack with live dealers.

The Nissi Online Casino is one of the most popular online gaming destinations for residents of Europe. The casino is operated by S.G. International N.V., and the operations are led by a team of industry professionals with many years of experience in the online gambling industry. Excellent customer support is provided, and most withdrawals are processed within 24 hours.

Online blackjack at Nissi Online Casino for real money can be played on a variety of devices. It is possible to play on a desktop or laptop computer, and there are apps available for those who wish to play the blackjack games on their Android or iOS device.

To begin playing blackjack, players must create an account with the casino. This is a simple process that takes only a few moments. Once the player has registered, the account can then be funded with a number of methods including credit or debit cards, payment processors like Skrill, and Bitcoin. Nissi Casino is one of the few reputable online casinos to accept Bitcoin as a method of deposit.

Once the account is funded, players can choose their blackjack table and begin play. Tables with live dealers will offer the most realistic casino action. Players have the same options that are provided on blackjack games in a live casino. They can hit, stand, split, or double down. The dealer is required to hit 16 and stand on 17. Players can wager amounts from $5 to $100 or more per hand, and some tables permit the player to wager on multiple hands.

Nissi Casino hopes that the addition of blackjack to its online casino games will appeal to players that like table games. The casino also currently offers craps, roulette, and baccarat. Those who like slot machines will find many games to choose from. These include the most popular slots developed by industry leading game providers.

The games at Nissi Casino are regulated and observed under the jurisdiction of Curacao. The games are conducted according to a provably fair model which guarantees fair play for all patrons.