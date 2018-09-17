Achieve Eye-Catching Architectural Feats with the Versatile Supatile 3D from Supawood

Supawood offers Supatile 3D, a versatile and cost-efficient brand of ceiling tiles that come in standard and customisable options.

[Bathurst, 17/09/2018] Supawood, a leading brand in Australia that specialises in decorative architectural linings, offers Supatile 3D, a versatile ceiling lining system that makes complex architectural 3D effects easy to achieve.

3D Effects Made Easy with the Versatile Supatile 3D

Modern buildings are using ceilings as architectural focal points, and one way to achieve this is through 3D ceiling effects. Given the structural intricacies involved, this architectural feat is a complex task for both designers and installers, Supawood says.

To address this challenge, Supawood offers Supatile 3D, a range of standard and customisable ceiling tiles. Supatile 3D is a versatile and cost-efficient solution to achieving 3D ceiling effects that would otherwise be challenging to execute.

The practical Supatile 3D is able to fit any standard or existing ceiling grid, an advantageous feature for installers. For designers, Supatile 3D comes with 3D Autocad .dwg files that can be imported to most drawing software. This enables designers to work on their blueprints quickly for improved efficiency.

Fully Customisable Range of 3D Ceiling Lining

As a versatile product, Supatile 3D comes with many fully customisable options to give both designers and installers more freedom with their projects.

Supatile 3D’s visual effects come in white, black, clear anodised and coloured grids. Substrate options are also available in acoustic perforations, fire retardant and Green Star, each type carrying safe and functional characteristics.

About Supawood

A leader in prefinished architectural linings, Supawood is a trusted brand in the timber panel market. The company has been providing architects, designers and installers with superior lining systems that deliver stunning visual effects and durable finishes. In 2016, Supawood was voted Australia’s most trusted ceiling brand in the Architecture and Design Trusted Brands survey. For more than 10 years, the company has been supporting local industries by using locally made materials.

Learn more about the company and their products by visiting https://www.supawood.com.au.