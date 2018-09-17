Cloud Communication Platform Market industry analysis and drive growth by 2017-2025

The major driver for this trade is the cost-effectiveness. This service of cloud computing helps the varied organization to save up to a common fraction of their annual operations costs. Also, the rising number of SMEs will bolster the use of cloud services.

The objective of the study is to outline the market sizes of various segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the trade with respect to every one of the regions and countries concerned in the study. furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information regarding the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will outline the future growth of the market. additionally, it’ll also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Service:

 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

 Platform as a Service (PaaS)

 Software as a Service (SaaS)

Deployment Model:

 Public Cloud

 Private Cloud

 Hybrid Cloud

Organization Size:

 Small & Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)

 Large Enterprises

End-User:

 Telecommunications & IT (ICT)

 Healthcare

 Retail

 Public Sector

 Media & Entertainment

 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Google Inc., Yahoo Inc., CISCO Systems, Hewlett Packard, IBM Co., Dell Inc., Akamai Technologies, and VM Ware. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Other strategies include new product developments and focus on continuous technology innovation.

Target Audience of the Cloud Computing Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

TOC:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.1.1. Data Mining

1.1.2. Analysis

1.1.3. Market Estimation

1.1.4. Validation

1.1.5. Publishing

1.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cloud Computing Market Definition & Scope

2.1. Objective of The Study

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of The Study

2.4. Years Considered for The Study

2.5. Currency Conversion Rates

2.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

