Europe Consumer Electronics Industry Fuelled by the Trend of Smart Homes Technologies

Europe Consumer Electronics Industry

According to Goldstein Research, Europe consumer electronics Industry is expected to reach USD 95.4billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, 2016-2024. Europe consumer electronics Industry is driven by the high technology connectivity environment where the user penetration of consumer electronic products in Europe has reached 23.4% in 2017. Europe consumer electronics Market segmentation has been done on the basis of product type, pricing model, distribution channel, business model and geography. Based on visual and audio products, television segment accounted for the largest market share of 49.4% in 2017 and has nearly 58% penetration in Europe.

The market is dominated Germany in 2017 with about 37.1% market share and the consumer electronics user penetration of 30.4%. Germany is closely followed by the United Kingdom market share of Europe consumer electronic Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Europe Consumer Electronics Market can be segmented as follows:

By Product Type

• Visual and Audio Products

1. Television

2. Laptops

3. Speakers

4. Others (Headphones, etc.)

• Major Home Appliances

• Air Conditioner

• Refrigerator

• Washing Machines

• Dish Washers

• Others (Cooktops, Etc.)

• Small Home Appliances

1. Food Processors

2. Microwave Ovens

3. Iron

4. Others (Kettle, etc.)

By Pricing Model

• Low Cost Products

• Medium Cost Products

• High End Products (Customized or luxury Brands)

By Distribution Channel

• Online Distribution Channel

• Offline Distribution Channel

By Business Model

• Business to Business (B2B)

• Business to Consumer (B2C)

By Countries

• The U.K. Consumer Electronics Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

• Germany Consumer Electronics Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

• France Consumer Electronics Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

• Italy Consumer Electronics Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

• Spain Consumer Electronics Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

• Poland Consumer Electronics Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

• Sweden Consumer Electronics Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

• Russia Consumer Electronics Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

• Rest Of Europe Consumer Electronics Industry Analysis, 2016-2024

“Europe Consumer Electronics Market Analysis” contains a detailed overview of the Europe consumer electronics Market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by product type, pricing model, distribution channel, business model and countries.

The market research report encompasses the competitive outlook of major players that summarises the business strategies, revenue distribution, product portfolio, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The comprehensive analysis of consumer electronics Market report helps the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players of the Europe consumer electronics Market discussed in the report are Samsung, LG Electronics, Sony, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Consumer Electronics Group, Logitech International, Onida Electronics, Toshiba, Videocon, Hitachi, Ltd., Hisense, TCL, etc.

Further, The Report encompasses the major trends & growth opportunities, market dynamics, and other growth factors. The Consumer Electronics Market outlook also comprises of key challenges for the market players, risk analysis, SWOT Analysis, BPS analysis, and Market Attractiveness. The report also includes the expert analysis which provides a complete overview of the market post analysis of the economic, political, environmental & social factors of each region and country.