Heparin Sodium Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 8.2% During the Forecast Period 2018-2025

As per the report Heparin Sodium Market By Application ( Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism, Pregnancy, Cardioversion of Atrial Fibrillation/Flutter), Industry Trends,Estimation and Forecast, 2017-2025″ In 2017, the Cardioversion of Atrial Fibrillation/Flutter segment generated the highest revenue share in the global heparin sodium market. Among major regions, Europe was the highest revenue generating market, holding nearly 40% of the market share, in 2017.

Market players are investing heavily in their R&D activities to explore the varied biological applications of heparin sodium. Heparin sodium possess a complex structure and capability to interact with various biological molecules, thus rendering it fit for the development of new drugs. Such heavily funded research studies are anticipated to pave the way for heparin sodium in various nouveu applications and offer lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/heparin-sodium-market-1/request-sample

Heparin sodium emerges out as an anticoagulant of first choice, owing to its multiple biological activities

Heparin sodium offers a wide range of biological activities. However, it is an anticoagulant of first choice due to its effective anticoagulant properties. Heparin sodium reacts with the blood proteins that act as coagulant inhibitors and thus exerts its anticoagulation effect. It mainly acts as a catalyst that boosts the process of anticoagulation. Such effective characteristic of heparin sodium is fuelling the growth of global heparin sodium market.

Pregnancy segment to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Heparin sodium is used during pregnancy as it provides benefits to the mother by surpassing the risks associated with the unborn baby. It is often used to prevent blood clots in pregnant women who are at high risk of clots, as it does not crosses the placenta and enter the baby’s bloodstream. The segment is expected to grow with an impressive CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report with Table Of Content, List of Table and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/heparin-sodium-market-1

Europe garnered the highest revenue in the global market, owing to the lifestyle of the people

Europe held nearly 40% market share, in terms of revenue, of the global market. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the long run and exhibit an impressive CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The changing life style of people in Europe has led to the surge in number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Each year cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union. The medical effect of heparin sodium in such cases is boosting the growth of sodium heparin market in the region. Moreover, Europe is also a home for many sodium heparin manufacturers active in the global market.

KEY FINDINGS OF GLOBAL HEPARIN SODIUM MARKET, 2017-2025

• Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism segment is expected to grow with an impressive CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

• Global heparin sodium market is expected to witness an increasing price trend during the forecast period.

• In 2017, Europe led the global heparin sodium market in terms of revenue, by holding nearly 40% of the total share.

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/heparin-sodium-market-1/request-customization

Some key market players are Shenzhen Hepalink, Bioibérica, Nanjing King-friend, Pfizer, SPL, Dongcheng Biochemicals, Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma, Changshan Biochemical, Pharma Action, Baxter, Dongying Tiandong Pharmaceutical, Opocrin, Aspen Oss, Xinbai Pharmaceuticals, Yino Pharma Limited, and Sichuan Deebio.

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91–800–757–7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com