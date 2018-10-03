Oil Water Separator Market Research 2018: Market Size, Key Players, Share, Trends, Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2025

Global Oil Water Separator market

Oil Water Separator is a device designed to separate oil from the wastewater effluents. In the report, we mainly count the Oil Water Separator used in industrial applications. At present, in North America Oil Water Separator are concentrated in United States. The leading players in this market are Clarcor, Compass Water Solutions, Parker-Hannifin, Alfa Laval, Donaldson, Andritz, GEA, etc.

The oil water separator are mainly used by general industry, water treatment and oil & gas. The dominated application of oil water separator is general industry. The main types of oil water separator are gravity ows and centrifugal ows.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective products especially in environmental protection region, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Clarcor

Compass Water Solutions

Parker-Hannifin

Alfa Laval

Donaldson

Andritz

GEA

Wartsila

Filtration

Containment Solutions

Recovered Energy

ZCL

WesTech Engineering

Wilbur Eagle

To calculate the market size value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Gravity OWS

Centrifugal OWS

Others

Segmentation by application:

General Industry

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Some of the Points cover in Global Oil Water Separator Market Research Report is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Oil Water Separator by Players

Chapter Four: Oil Water Separator by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Oil Water Separator Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Oil Water Separator Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Oil Water Separator Industry Key Players Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Oil Water Separator marketResearch Findings and Conclusion

