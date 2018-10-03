With the Bollywood Movies Crossword Puzzle app, unveil the madness loaded with lots and lots of learnings.

Gurgaon- October 3, 2018- Available today, Bollywood Movies Crossword Puzzle Game is tailor-made for all the Bollywood Freaks. This neatly crafted beauty of an app will chuck all the boredom out of your lives giving it a twist of entertainment as well as learnings. Rejoice, Android users!

Bollywood Movies Crossword Puzzle Game App is quite unique. The users need not have to play just for the sake of guessing the correct movies. Thanks to the amazing know-how feature. With this, you will get to know all the nitty-gritty details of the movie in order to embrace the fruitful learning without compromising the fun element. Next up is trivia. Users can even boost their scores by answering various questions and moving on to the next challenge. Mind you! A dose of fun learning must be taken every now and then. Also, keep an eye on the ice that freezes. But, no worries! Users won’t get stuck. Go for the smasher and smash it all. Not to forget, Eubank! The awesomeness of this feature lets the users store all that they would learn while playing. Just play and safeguard all your learnings!

The app revolves around Inspirational, Romantic, Action, Thriller, Horror and Documentary films. It’s a fun-filled storehouse of Celebs, Fashion, Music, Dialogues, Achievements, Awards, Interesting Facts and more. An entry into the club of Bollywood actors and actresses is a must for the obsessive stalkers. Our mantra- Hold on, Game on and Learn on!

The app is available worldwide on the Apple App Store. A perfect app to kickstart your mornings and bedside lullaby deserves all the rights to be played by the gamers.

Bollywood Movies Crossword Puzzle app is developed by Edutainment Ventures, an Edutainment app development company.