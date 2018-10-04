Decorative Concrete Market 2018-2023 to Post a CAGR of 6.8% | Reportsandmarkets

On the basis of type, the stamped segment accounted for the largest share in 2017. Stamped concrete is widely used in the exterior applications such as pool decks, driveways & sidewalks, and patios. On the basis of application, the floor segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to decorative concrete’s good resilience & stain and abrasion resistance. Due to its high strength, decorative concrete is used in areas with heavy foot traffic.

This report focuses on the Decorative Concrete in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Decorative Concrete is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmakrets study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: BASF SE,,PPG Industries, Inc.,,3M Company,,Du Pont,,RPM International Inc.,,Huntsman International LLC,,The Sherwin-Williams Company,,Boral Limited,,Cemex, S.A.B De C.V.,,Sika AG,,Ultratech Cement Limited,,Arkema SA.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stamped concrete

Stained concrete

Concrete overlays

Colored concrete

Polished concrete

Epoxy coating

Others (concrete dyes, engravings, and knockdown finish)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Non-residential

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Decorative Concrete market.

Chapter 1, to describe Decorative Concrete Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Decorative Concrete, with sales, revenue, and price of Decorative Concrete, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Decorative Concrete, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Decorative Concrete market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Decorative Concrete sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

