Global Baby Care Products Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends And Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Baby Care Products Market include products targeted for babies below the age group of four years. Rising number of babies globally supported by surge in income level is playing a key role to market growth. Furthermore, rising women workforce population, growing urbanization, increasing awareness regarding health and hygiene and changing lifestyle of consumers in developing countries further play a key role in driving the demand for baby care products market.

One of the major factor contributing to market growth is the growing demand for organic baby food products globally. Although, the organic segment remains a niche market, rising concerns among parents towards offering best nutrition for babies and avoiding food containing chemicals is expected to drive the organic baby food segment. Furthermore, increasing women working population, availability of brands across different retail formats and rising demand in rural areas is further expected to drive the demand.

In terms of regional segmentation, North America occupied majority of the market in terms of retail value sales in 2017. Factors such as high disposable income, high brand proliferation, and established retail industry are key to market growth in this region. However, the APAC market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing birth rate in countries such as India and China, increasing product penetration in smaller cities and increasing income levels. Product segments such as baby food, toys and games and bath and shower products are expected to lead the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players in this market include Proctor & Gamble Co, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unilever Plc, Johnson & Johnson Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Groupe Danone S.A., Beiersdorf A.G., and Dabur International.

