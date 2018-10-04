Pharmasynth Offers Best PCD Pharma Franchisee Opportunities to Interested Parties

Pharmasynth is one company that has become one of the most successful pharma company in the industry within no time. The company has started their manufacturing units in Delhi and Haridwar in the year 1984 and has won a prime place among the traders, manufacturers and medical profession with their commitment towards quality and productivity. The company has state of the art manufacturing units that are GMP certified to produce quality products in par with the international standards and serving the ailing humanity of the nation with their affordable price on all their products. The company works with a religion and patriotic belief to serve the humanity with a personal touch to everyone. The company has the latest and sophisticated manufacturing equipment that can bring out contamination free and world class products within competitive price. They maintain stringent quality control norms on all their inputs that includes raw materials, packaging material and consumable to ensure zero defect products in cost effective price. The company has the best manufacturing abilities that brings out capsules, tablets, oral liquids, ointments, ear drops, enema, powders and many more products in various dosage forms under patriotic, ethical and hospital range.

You can find Pharmasynth having the best technical team and highly professional consultants who work together to formulate new molecules to serve the ailing humanity. They regularly update to the latest technology and production procedures to keep up with the international standards and maximise their production capability. The company also offers third party contract manufacturing services with many companies utilising their manufacturing units to bring out their products. Pharmasynth also extends their support for PCD pharma franchisee to establish their business through different distribution networks. Those who are interested in pharma franchise can find this company offering opportunities for one to tie up with their distribution network.

Beyond manufacturing the company the company is very much dedicated in serving the nation by doing their bit of actively involving in many corporate social responsibility programs and also conducting many awareness camps and other programs to take out their products even into the remote locations of the country to serve the people. The company also encourages industry visits for students and also join many social awareness programs to serve the nation in different ways. The company motto is to create affordable, efficient and reachable healthcare system in the country. Pharmasynth has won many awards and accolades on both the national and international platforms for their quality products as well as their service orientation towards the society.

Pharmasynth.in is a top most pharmaceutical company in Delhi offers best pharma products in India. We provide quality medicine at affordable price. For more details, please visit us at http://pharmasynth.in/

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725