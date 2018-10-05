Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Research and Analysis 2015-2022

“Increasing trend of cloud as a service is developing numerous expansion opportunities for market”

According to OMR analysis the global enterprise asset management market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2017-2022. The global enterprise asset management market is segmented on the basis of services, software and verticals. The enterprise assets management software can be used in various field such as healthcare, government and utilities, oil and gas, retail, transportation and others. The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

“The global enterprise asset management market is primarily driven by the increasing cloud as a service market. Along with it, integration of EAM with big data is also expected to develop expansion opportunities for the growth of the global EAM market. Increasing trend of a cloud as a service market is anticipated to develop numerous expansion opportunities for the enterprise asset management market. Further, increasing ICT expenditure and increasing big data analytics market are the major factors driving the growth of the market.”

North America is dominating the market due to early adoption of the enterprise asset management solution. Presence of key players such as IBM and Oracle are also estimated to the major factor that is backing the growth of the market. Furthermore, high penetration of cloud-based services in North America is also one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to be the major market of the enterprise asset management. Rising adoption of the EAM in the Asia-Pacific and numerous researches carried in the region are the factor behind the large market. Europe is expected to show a lucrative growth across the market. The major economy contributing in the market are the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

Some of the key vendors of the enterprise asset management market are ABB Group, Assetworks LLC, CARL International SA, CGI Group, eMaint Enterprises, Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corporation, IFS AB, Infor, Mainsaver Inc., MEX PTY Ltd., Ultimo Software Solutions and so on. The software vendors in the EAM market are continuously developing innovative software applications, as a result of which, traditional asset management activities are evolving into a complete standard approach that impacts all divisions of the organization. It is difficult for small vendors to enter in the market due to dominating key players.

