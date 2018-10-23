Draw Your Curtains In A Snap With Motorised Curtains By Easy Curtains in Dubai

Easy Curtains

Motorised curtains are elegant and provide convenience at the sound of your voice or the touch of a button. There is no more hard-to reach or hard-to pull heavy curtains, and no more strings or cables that get tangled up. Let the motors do the talking instead. Homeowners can now relax with smooth and quiet operation, and sit in a room that is perfect every time. Easy Curtains in Dubai will be on hand to assist homeowners with the installation process from start to finish.

Motorised curtains from Easy Curtains can be programed to close at dusk automatically as soon as the lights are switched off in the home. There is no need to close the curtains every night or to avoid the streetlight glare or even the stares from a nosy neighbour.

Motorised curtains will adjust themselves automatically and conserve energy depending on how much the sun is shining. It will also reduce the energy bill in the home providing relief to homeowners.

Easy Curtains guarantee full protection of motorised curtains. They are dedicated to providing the highest quality and value. They have extensive experience and will take their showroom with them to their customers’ homes. Easy Curtains in Dubai is an in-home service with a team of advisors who will give homeowners the appropriate advice in order to make the best decision for their home and lifestyle.

As a leading curtains design and installation specialist in Dubai, Easy Curtains offer made to measure curtains. They have been the leading bespoke curtains provider in using the highest quality fabrics that are tailored to fit the customer’s specific requirements. Easy Curtains work with their own sourced fabrics that are unrivaled in their designs to suit any home.

Sam the Founder of Easy Curtains states that, “Our advisors will measure your windows and you will receive a free, no obligation quote. We offer a complete range of curtains available for immediate installation and guarantee that your curtains will be installed in just 3 days of choosing your ideal curtain design”.

Easy Blinds & Curtains is a manufacturer and installer of curtain in Dubai. An established company, we will bring our samples to your choice of location. Our team is made up of experienced tailors and fitters and we offer the highest level of services. We have a unique selling point. We can install your order within 48 hours and we are the only curtains provider to do this in Dubai.