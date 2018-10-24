Environmental Concerns Acting as a Catalyst in the Sustainable Polymers Market Growth

According to Goldstein Research, government initiatives and technological advancement in polymers chemistry in order to reduce the impact of conventional polymers on the environment have been successfully driving the growth of sustainable polymers market. Moreover, rising concern about the environment and growing awareness among general population will further augment the demand for sustainable polymers market for packaging materials. Global sustainable polymers market outlook also includes product development, technological advancements and investment strategies adopted by major market players in order to expand their business across the globe. Additionally, growing popularity of sustainable polymers in construction, automotive and aerospace sectors to produce lightweight plastics and composites with exceptional structural properties is also driving the growth of sustainable polymers market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, global sustainable polymers market can be segmented as follows:

By Types of Polymers

• Cellulosic plastics

• Polylactides (PLA)

• Starch-plastics

• Soy-plastics

• Phenol plastics

By Extraction Material

• Polymers obtained from Phenolic materials (seed, fibre, shell, wood, bagasse)

• Polymers obtained from Lactic Acid

• Polymers obtained from Alcohols

• Vegetable Oils – soybean oil, mustard oil, castor oil

• Glycerol

• Polymers obtained using CO2 (Corn Stover)

By Application

• Packaging

• Fibers

• Cosmetics

• Agriculture seed coatings

• Automotive interior parts

• Others (medical implants)

By End-User

• Food and Beverages

• Automotive Industry

• Healthcare

• Agriculture

• Chemicals industry

• Semiconductor & Electronics

Based on Geography

• North America (U.S. & Canada) Sustainable Polymers Market {Market Share (%), Market Size(USD Billion)}

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America) Sustainable Polymers Market {Market Share (%), Market Size(USD Billion)}

• Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden &RoE) Sustainable Polymers Market {Market Share (%), Market Size(USD Billion)}

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Sustainable Polymers Market {Market Share (%), Market Size(USD Billion)}

• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, RoMEA) Sustainable Polymers Market {Market Share (%), Market Size(USD Billion)}

“Global Sustainable Polymers Market Outlook 2024” contains detailed overview of the global sustainable polymers market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by polymers type, by extraction material by applications and by end users.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, Global Sustainable Polymers Market Report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as Arkema, DuPont, NatureWorks, Novamont, AVA Biochem, Plantic, BASF, CardiaBioplastics. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report represents the global sustainable polymers market trends along with market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players examining possibilities and other stakeholders to bring into line their market centric approaches according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Key queries countered in this global sustainable polymers market report

• What is the global sustainable polymers market size by 2024 and what would be the expected growth rate of sales?

• What are the sustainable polymers market trends?

• What are the dynamics which are driving this market?

• What are the major barriers to sustainable polymers market growth?

• Who are the prominent vendors in this market space?

• What are the market prospects for the current and entry level players?

• What are the latest improvements and market strategies of the key players?

