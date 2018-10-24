Multi Chip Module Packaging Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​Multi Chip Module Packaging Market has received wide range of attention in the electronics industry. Multi-chip module packaging has been applied in the advanced and high end systems. The technology primarily focuses on leveraging surface mount and integrated circuits (IC) processing technology. The Multi-chip module was primarily designed for multiple ICs (integrated circuits) to increase their application as a single package. The market has been segmented into by end use industry automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, telecommunications and healthcare among others. The market for multi-chip module packaging by region has been segmented into, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, MEA (Middle East and Africa) and South America.

Multi-chip module packaging is playing a prime role in the microelectronic systems and modern electronic miniaturization. The elimination of individual chip packages significantly reduces the inter-chip propagation delay along with power consumption of the whole system. Moreover, increasing demand for further miniaturization of aerospace and defense systems, consumer products, medical devices and LED arrays are anticipated to contribute in the positive growth of the multi-chip module packaging market globally. The design of multi-chip modules varies depending on the end use application and complexity of the electronic devices. Low power consumption owing to shorter interconnects lengths, enables miniaturization and smaller package; increased reliability with decreased number of interconnects between components are some of the prime attributes of multi-chip modules which are propelling the application in different end use industries. It is cost effective solution and flexible to integrate in any semiconductor devices. RF wireless modules, high end communication devices, LED packages, power amplifiers, portable computers and other wearable gadgets among others are some of the prime application areas of multi-chip module packaging market. Additionally, military and aerospace avionics, servers and other high end microelectronics are some of the application field of multi-chip module packaging. Aerospace and defense and automotive industry are major end use industry for multi-chip module packaging market. Improved performance, lower power consumption and high integration density are some of the prime characterization of multi-chip module packaging, which in turn is fueling the application in different end use industries. Cyclical nature of semiconductor industry may be considered as one of the restraining factor which may inhibit the growth of the multi-chip module packaging market. However, application of multi-chip module in satellite communication is one of the prime opportunities for the market.

In 2016, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue for the multi-chip module packaging market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The U.S. is leading the multi-chip module packaging market in North America. China, Japan, South Korea and India among others are some of the major market contributing in the positive development of the market for multi-chip module packaging. Germany, U.K., Italy and France among others are contributing positive share in the multi-chip module packaging market. Brazil, Argentina are anticipated to contribute positive growth over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In Middle East and Africa, there has been considerable advancement and development in the field of electronics and other industries for instance, telecommunication and automotive field is stimulating the demand for multi-chip module packaging market.

Texas Instruments Inc. (The U.S.), Palomar Technologies (The U.S.), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (The U.S.), Tektronix, Inc. (The U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (The U.S.), Maxim Integrated (The U.S.), API Technologies Corporation (The U.S.) and Intel Corporation (The U.S.) are some of the key players operating in the multi-chip module packaging market globally. Acquisition and merger and long term and short business allowances with raw material suppliers and component distributors are some of the major strategies abide by the companies in the multi-chip module packaging market globally.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.