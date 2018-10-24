Non-Destructive Testing Services Market Size, Design, Growth Analysis, Present Trends and Forecast to 2023

Non-Destructive Testing Services Market Scenario

Non-destructive testing services market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to the high demand across industry verticals. Rising demand among the end-use industries for non-destructive testing services drives the growth of the market. Additionally, innovation and advancement in technology and increasing market for non-destructive testing services is adding fuel to the growth of the non-destructive testing services market.

The global Non-Destructive Testing Services Market is segmented by type, technique, application and vertical. The vertical segment is further classified into aerospace & defense, automotive, oil & gas, infrastructure, and power. The aerospace & defense sub-segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the overall non-destructive testing services market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for non-destructive testing services market in the aerospace and defense sector. These non-destructive testing services help in ensuring safety during the production of complex aircraft accessories. However, the high costs of advanced non-destructive testing equipment and technical complexities involved in implementation of non-destructive testing are the major factors that could hinder the growth of global non-destructive testing services market. other factors such as the lack of awareness and skilled personnel may also hamper the market growth.

The technique segment in the non-destructive testing services market comprises of ultrasonic testing services, radiography testing services, liquid penetrant testing services, magnetic particle testing services, eddy-current testing services, and visual inspection services. The ultrasonic testing services sub-segment of the global non-destructive testing services market is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for testing method from manufacturing, power generation, aerospace & defense, automotive, and transportation industries.

Non-Destructive Testing Services Market Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global non-destructive testing services market are MISTRAS Group, Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), GE Inspection Technologies (U.S.), Intertek Group PLC (U.K.), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Nikon Metrology, Inc. (U.S.), Ashtead Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Sonatest Ltd. (U.K), Bosello High Technology S.R.L. (Italy), and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan).

Non-Destructive Testing Services Market Segments

The global non-destructive testing services market is segmented by type, technique, application and vertical. By product, the market is segmented into traditional non-destructive testing services and advanced non-destructive testing services. By type, the market is segmented into ultrasonic testing services, radiography testing services, liquid penetrant testing services, magnetic particle testing services, eddy-current testing services, and visual inspection services. By application, the market is segmented into flaw detection, leak detection, dimensional measurement, estimation of physical properties, chemical composition determination, and stress & structure analysis. Whereas, based on vertical, the market is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, oil & gas, infrastructure, and power.

Non-Destructive Testing Services Market Regional Analysis

The global non-destructive testing services market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest market share, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of North America market is attributed to technological advancements and the increased adoption of non-destructive testing service applications across industry verticals.

