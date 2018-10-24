Zirconia Oxygen Sensors Market Growth, Trends, Size And Industry Forecast 2017-2023 |Key Players- NGK SPARK PLUG CO, LTD., Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, Delphia Yachts

Zirconia oxygen sensor consists of a stabilized zirconia electrolyte tube with platinum electrodes deposited on the inner and outer surfaces. With different pO2 on the inner and outer surfaces, an EMF is generated. Zirconia oxygen sensor is suitable for measurements of ppm to a certain percentage of levels of oxygen in a gas or mixture of gases.

Factors such as reliability and the ability to work in rugged and extreme conditions & provide accurate results increase the demand for the zirconia oxygen sensor market. Also, increased demand from end user applications fuels the market growth. Developments in science and technology & increasing government safety regulations are expected to create future demands for the market. However, technical defects due to the formation of oil rich deposits on the sensor and others may restrain the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into thimble type, planar type, and other. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, motorcycle, industrial use, and other. Geographically, it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players that operate in the market include NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD., Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, Delphia Yachts, HYUNDAI KEFICO Corporation, United Automotive Electronic Systems Co. Ltd., Francisco Albero S.A.U., Ford Motor Company, First Sensor AG, and Walker Products, Inc.

Key Benefits

• Porters five forces model helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive sketch of the market, which is expected to guide the market players to develop strategies accordingly.

• It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2016 to 2023 to understand the prevailing opportunities and investment pockets.

• This report provides an in-depth analysis of the zirconia oxygen sensors market to identify potential investment pockets.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their detailed impact analyses have been elucidated.

Global Zirconia Oxygen Sensors Market Key Segments:

By Type

• Thimble Type

• Planar Type

• Other

By Application

• Automotive

• Motorcycle

• Industrial Use

• Other

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA