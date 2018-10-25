Botanical Supplements Market in Asia Pacific Region to Witness highest Revenue Share

25 October 2018 –

The global Botanical Supplements Market size is expected to reach USD 36.78 billion by the end of 2025. Growing concerns regarding glutamic disorders among adult population in countries, such as U.S. and Germany are projected to propel market growth. In addition, rising awareness about Cardiovascular Disease (CVDs) and type 2 diabetes is expected to have a positive impact on the botanical supplements market growth.

Powder botanical supplements are expected to remain one of the key product segments. Nutraceutical companies are spending on the production of energy-mix products for health & wellness applications. The capsules and tablets segment also present considerable growth opportunity.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest regional market, accounting for over 40% of the overall revenue share.

In the Asia Pacific region countries, such as India and China, are anticipated to offer numerous growth opportunities for the market. The implementation of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) Policy by the government of India and positive outlook towards medical nutrition in China are expected to remain favorable trends for the market. Supportive government policies, such as Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at promoting investments in various sectors including nutraceuticals are also likely to open new growth avenues for the market.

Rising cases of gastrointestinal disorders are also estimated to contribute towards the industry development. Moreover, growing health consciousness is expected to promote the usage of plant-based protein supplements derived from pumpkin seed and spirulina. This trend will also help boost the market expansion.

Some of the key companies in the market include Glanbia Nutritionals; The Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM); Arizona Natural Products; Botanicalife International of America, Inc.; and Blackmores Limited. Effective distribution channels are expected to help companies strengthen their market position. These companies are also focusing on strengthening their presence by leveraging distribution channels.

Over the past few years, emerging economies, such as China and India, have been focusing on infrastructural development in major cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Pune. This has offered development opportunities for the market participants.

