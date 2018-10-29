Drip Irrigation Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9 % during 2018 to 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Drip Irrigation Systems Market: By Type (Porous Soaker Hose Systems, Emitter Drip System, Others) By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals, Landscape, Others) BY Components (Emitters, Pressure Gauge, Others) & Geography – Forecast (2018 – 2023)”, the market will be driven by the technological advancements for better crop yield.

Asia Pacific Will Dominate the Drip Irrigation Systems Market During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific will dominate the Drip Irrigation Systems Market in the coming years. This is due to the industrial development in the region. The growth of the agriculture industry will also influence the growth of the drip irrigation system in the coming years. China will have the fastest growth due to its growing adoption of advanced agricultural practices and technologies. This is followed by Europe, North America and rest of the world.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Drip Irrigation Systems Market Report:

The agricultural irrigation segment will have the largest share in the Drip Irrigation Systems Market during the forecast period. This is followed by greenhouse irrigation due to increasing water scarcity, high production requirement and increasing adoption of irrigation tools in the agricultural sector.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Drip Irrigation Systems Market Report:

• Growing need for agricultural yield drives the growth of drip irrigation in the coming years.

• Growth of agricultural activities in countries such as India and Brazil will drive the demand for the automatic drip irrigation system during the forecast period.

• Increasing adoption of irrigation tools in the agricultural sector enhances the growth of the irrigation controller in the coming years.

Key players of the Drip Irrigation Systems Market

Netafim Limited, Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, and Eurodrip S.A are the key players of the Drip Irrigation Systems Market. Netafim Limited provides solutions for agriculture, greenhouses, landscaping and mining. Lindsay Corporation provides repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems. It even provides water management. The Toro Company manufactures turf irrigation systems, lighting and agricultural systems. Eurodrip provides drip system design solutions to meet agricultural and landscaping needs.

The Drip Irrigation Systems Market is Segmented as Below:

The Drip Irrigation Systems Market is driven by growing technological advancements for crop yield.

A. Drip Irrigation Systems Market By Type

1. Porous Soaker Hose Systems

2. Emitter Drip System

3. Watermatic Drip System

4. Micro Misting Sprinklers

5. Others

B. Drip Irrigation Systems Market By Components

1. Emitters

2. Pressure Gauge

3. Drip tube

4. Valves

5. Others

C. Drip Irrigation Systems Market By Crop Type

1. Cereals & Grains Fruits & Vegetables

2. Oilseeds & Pulses

3. Turf & Ornamentals

4. Other Crops

D. Drip Irrigation Systems Market By Application

1. Agriculture

2. Greenhouse

3. Landscape

4. Others

E. Drip Irrigation Systems Market By Geography (covers 16+ countries)

F. Drip Irrigation Systems Market By Entropy

G. Company Profiles

1. NetaFirm limited

2. Jain Irrigation Systems limited

3. Lindsay Corporation

4. The Toro Company

5. Eurodrip S.A

6. Driptech Incorporated

7. EPC Industries limited

8. Hunters Industries incorporated

9. Microjet Irrigation Systems

10. Nelson Irrigation Corporation

11. Rain Bird Corporation

12. Rivulus Irrigation

13. Company 15+

