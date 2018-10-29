LambdaTest Rolls Out All New Slack App

LambdaTest rolled out its all new Slack Application to help users take automated screenshot of any website from slack itself.

San Francisco, 29th October 2018. LambdaTest, a globally renowned Cross Browser Testing platform today rolled out its all new Slack Application that will help users to take full page automated screenshot of any website with a single command from Slack itself.

While announcing the news, Mr. Asad Khan, Co-Founder & CEO LambdaTest said. “Slack is one of the most used integration tool with over 8 million daily active users. A lot of LambdaTest user are also active users of Slack and we wanted to give them a way to leverage slack and LambdaTest more efficiently for their testing. That’s why we came up with Slack App, it’s a unique tool that helps a user to take fullpaged automated screenshot of any website right from the application. Our innovation comes from the trust users put on us and in future we will keep coming with such tools to ease the life of developers & testers.”

Users can simple type /Screenshot [URL] to take screenshots of any website from slack. Results of the screenshot are then directly shared in slack itself via LambdaTest URL from where users can check all screenshots and even download them all as a zip file. No need to switch multiple tools. All the screenshots taken can also be shared with anyone via email address of a shareable link. The company also said that this feature will save a lot of time of users by reducing the back and forth time from the app to the website for taking screenshot in order to perform cross browser testing.

Future plans:

LambdaTest aims at bringing the entire testing eco system on cloud and create an environment where testers and developers does not have to think about developing, maintaining and scaling the infrastructure.

Pricing & Availability:

LambdaTest offers a try before buy offer where all its features are offered free of cost to all for sixty minutes divided in 10 minutes session per login. User can also avail uninterrupted services at as low as $15 per month on a subscription basis.

For more Information contact:

Asad Khan

Founder & CEO

ceo@lambdatest.com