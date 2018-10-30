Future of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2025: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 30, 2018: The internet of things, or IoT, is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

Rising adoption of cloud platforms across the sector coupled with government initiatives for smart grid modernization across the US, UK, China and India provides lucrative growth opportunities to the IoT in utility market.

In 2017, the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Comcast

Ericsson

Fujitsu

General Electric

Honeywell

IBM

Oracle

Qualcomm

Robert Bosch

SAP

Teradata

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Analytics

Security

Smart Grid Management

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

Water And Sewage Management

Public Utility Natural Gas Management

Power Grid Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Analytics

1.4.3 Security

1.4.4 Smart Grid Management

1.4.5 Predictive Asset Maintenance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Water And Sewage Management

1.5.3 Public Utility Natural Gas Management

1.5.4 Power Grid Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Size

2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

