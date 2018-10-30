Global Flow Wrapper Films Market: Focus On Component, Applications – Analysis And Forecast (2017-2024)

Flow wrapper is a packaging machine that horizontally forms a film around a product, and seals the package from both ends. Flow wrapper is built on a stainless steel frame, making it ideal for film packaging for food products, toys, personal care, industrial, and contract packaging applications. Flow wrappers work with cold sealing films, when the product is temperature-sensitive. Flow wrapper films are majorly used to wrap food products at high speed and are comparatively more expensive than heat sealing films. Flow of the film is horizontal and different types of sachets, pouches, and packs can be manufactured on a flow wrapper machine. Flow wrapping films are flexible in nature and typically heat-sealable.

Flow Wrapper Films market: Market Dynamics

Growth of the global flow wrapper films market is primarily attributed to evolving life style of consumers, increasing health and environmental awareness, and supportive environmental policies implemented by various governments in countries across the globe. Flow wrapper films cover a wide array of product packaging applications, including confectionery, food items, medical products, and others. This type of packaging covers a varied range of production performance needs with particular focus on higher accuracy, increased productivity, and greater flexibility.

The global flow wrapper films market is segmented into five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The global flow wrapper films market is expected to register healthy CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period. North America is expected to witness increase in production output of flow wrapper films over the forecast period. Also, the demand for flow wrapper films is high owing to significant growth rate in the food & beverages industry in the U.S. and Canada. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to growth of the food & beverages industry in countries in the region, especially China and India. The Europe market is projected to register healthy revenue growth for early adoption by the marketers.

Request a PDF Brochure with Future Analysis @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15365

Flow Wrapper Films Market: Key players

Some key players in the global flow wrapper films market are Multifilm Packaging Corporation, Accolade Packaging Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, and others. Companies are focusing on new product development, capacity increase, and acquisitions of smaller players in the market in order to cater to increasing demand for flow wrapper films and related products.