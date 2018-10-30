Loanbyte services – how do they work

The development of the crypto market has been constantly stimulating the emergence of new services. Loanbyte is one of them. Although today, everybody understands that he rake risks when dealing with the cryptocurrencies as the market is very volatile, the cryptoloans are very popular. The service is in demand — the audience of the most popular Loanbyte services reaches 100,000 users. Cryptocurrency loans are beneficial to those guys that usually deal with BTC and various popular tokens. The main borrowers are traders and miners.

The features of Loanbyte

The main one feature is the capital turnover. A trader can invest his cryptocurrency to buy the new altcoins, cloud mining or some ICOs.

The borrower can also lend cryptocurrency at a higher interest rate compared to his. In this case, he will really get a serious profit, but he can obtain it if he only works with great amounts of loans and numerous transactions. The scheme is surely working well, but is it very risky as the sub-creditor might not get the cryptocurrency back.

The lack of banking alternatives makes this service popular as well. Theoretically, the borrower can agree on a loan with a 2-5% over payment. But often the average interest rate on cryptocurrency loans is 25-50% per annum. Therefore, most people take these loans only for a short time. Although, this is the only way to get these loans.

They work but how?

In reality, Loanbyte is not a traditional banking service, but P2P lending. Users lend to each other through special online services without the banks’ participation. These services provide security and safety of the transaction and take a very small percentage for their work. By law, P2P lending is not a credit, but a loan, because private individuals issue it.

The work scheme of such services is simple:

– Verification.

The borrower registers on the site and downloads all the needed information: his photo, ID scans, links to social networks and bank statements, information about work, contact details, credit card scans. The service checks the data and connects the applicant. Sometimes the service asks to provide also a username and a password from the Internet bank.

– Agreement on conditions.

After registration, the borrower creates an application for a loan in Bitcoin or another altcoin. He determines the exact amount of the loan, the repayment period and always – the interest rate. In case the lender is satisfied, he transfers a cryptocurrency to the borrower. If not, they can negotiate the terms.

– Risks distribution

To avoid some possible losses, one loan is often financed by several users at once. Their number can reach 10 persons. The borrower has a rating, a credit history, which depends on the volume of loans and accuracy of repayment. The higher the rating is, the bigger can be the loan.

Now get a loan

The first specialized crypto loan platforms appeared in 2012. Now, the most popular ones are Bitlendingclub, Loanbase, Pure Central, BTCJam.

Meanwhile, you can get a Bitcoin loan on all major cryptocurrency exchanges. For instance, Poloniex has a lending section. However, these loans can only be used for trading on the exchange itself. It is important that the exchange insures the lender and does not allow the borrower to lose all funds.