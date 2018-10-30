Patient Flow Management Solution Market to Incur Meteoric Growth 2025

The patient flow management solution market is foreseeing an expansion owing to aspects such as the implementation of a patient-driven approach by health care suppliers, diminished price of software and hardware, lack of specialists and nursing staff, requirement for cost constraint measures, increment in healthcare costs, requirement for enhanced quality of care and concentration on patient satisfaction, growing hospital admissions, increasing awareness about healthcare and the growing number of activities by different governments, increase in product launches as well as partnerships & collaboration amid market players. In addition, high ROI accomplished by the implementation of these solutions, remarkable requirement for increased quality care for the patients, demand for cost diminution by the hospitals, government associations for patient flow management and so on are likely to add to the market growth.

On the other hand, for example, an absence of skilled professionals, the requirement for huge investment, the absence of inadequate infrastructure as well as rising occurrence of data security breaches are the significant constraints to the expansion of the worldwide patient flow management solution market.

Growing utilization of cloud-based models and smartphones is considered to enhance market prospects. Partnerships, collaboration, as well as new product initiation are a few of the ongoing trends for the overall.

The patient flow management solution market in North America is believed to foresee a lucrative growth in because of increase in training and funding activities in Canada and the U.S., diminished health care expenses along with progressions in technological innovation in the region. Asia is also considered to demonstrate high rates of growth in worldwide patient flow management solution market in the following five years, with India and China being the quickest rising markets in the Asia-Pacific region. The prominent impetuses for the patient flow management solution market in emerging nations incorporate healthcare infrastructure, a huge pool of patients and increasing government financing in the area.

Recently, the company, Infinx, announced its fresh update of iBridge. This cloud-based patient access platform was formally unveiled at the time of a conference of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) during 2017, a non-profit membership organization for healthcare financial management executives. This novel technology is considered to boost competition amid the market players.

The organization, GRM Information Management Services, Inc., recently in the U.S., carried out a novel digital pathology lab automation solution for a prominent health care system that is aimed to provide clients a more complete aspect of pathology operations, in that way amending effectiveness and presenting significant savings.

During October 2015, with the closing of its acquirement of Medworxx Solutions Inc., Aptean reported its entrance into the healthcare sector. Kettering Health Network is intending to assemble a NASA-like command center that authorities say will be the first of its kind. This centre is likely to be more proficiently care for patients as well as get them to the most fitting level of care at all measure of time with the objective of reforming patient flow. TeleTracking Technologies Inc. will furnish Kettering Health with integrated software capable to transfer patients into the system from multiple access points, comprising the operating room, emergency department, transfers from other facilities and direct admissions. The product will streamline and automate progressions of the patient all through their care, all while giving real-time reporting, dashboards and analytics for caregivers and executives. Moreover, in June 2017, Aptean, a foremost global supplier of Mission Critical Enterprise Software Solutions, declared the acquirement of FDM Software that will help and combine make a single source for the better type of public safety solutions for neighboring municipalities and offer them an enhanced consumer experience.

The prominent market players functioning in the worldwide market for patient flow management solution are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Teletracking Technologies, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Central Logic, Inc., Stanley Healthcare, Medworxx Solutions, Inc., Sonitor Technologies, Inc., Care Logistics LLC, Awarepoint Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation and Intelligent Insites, Inc.