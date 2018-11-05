Global Nanotechnology-enabled Battery Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 5, 2018: About Nanotechnology-enabled Battery
Nanotechnology-enabled batteries are fabricated batteries that employ technology at the nanoscale. Owing to the nanotechnology, the batteries provide additional power from the battery and require minimum time to charge the batteries. In these batteries, the electrode is coated with nanoparticles.
Radiant Insights analysts forecast the Global Nanotechnology-Enabled Battery Market to grow at a CAGR of 17.35% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nanotechnology-enabled battery market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the need for nanotechnology-enabled battery for various applications in the automotive, consumer products, and others.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Radiant Insights report, global nanotechnology-enabled battery market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- A123 Systems
- Altair Nanotechnologies
- Front Edge Technology
- Kokam
- TOSHIBA
Market driver
- Enhanced consumer spending leading to increase in demand from consumer electronics market
Market challenge
- Widening demand-supply gap of lithium
Market trend
- Legislative support for battery recycling
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
