The Swatch Irony Sistem Puzzle Automatic YIS408 Men’s Watch, is a watch with mechanical automatic robotic movement that is produced for the first time from the house of Swatch. Earlier the Japanese and other Asian manufacturers have been producing mechanical watches for much cheaper for an extended instant; the fact that a Swiss watch maker was entering the “budget mechanical watch” market was very appealing. The greatest way of elucidation, the principle of the Swatch Sistem 51 was as a means for Swatch to facilitate young people enter the world of mechanical watches with a striking and budget-priced watch that would allow them to later “graduate” into more expensive and luxurious mechanical watches. Allow me to remind you that watch brands such as Hamilton, Longines, Omega, and Breguet are all under the larger Swatch Group umbrella.

Swatch YIS408 Sistem51 Sistem Puzzle men’s automatic watch features a 42mm wide and 14mm thick solid stainless steel case with a fixed bezel and textured push-pull crown. Swatch YIS408 is powered by Swiss automatic movement with 19 jewels. This stylish watch also features a textured silver tone and grey dial with white accents black luminous hands and index hour markers along with the date display function, scratch resistant acrylic crystal and water resistant to 30 meters. Swatch YIS408 is equipped with a 24mm wide genuine black leather strap with a buckle clasp. Swatch YIS408 men’s Sistem51 Sistem Puzzle automatic watch is brand new and comes in an original Swatch gift box and is backed by a 2 year store limited warranty.

The movement inside of Swatch Irony Sistem Puzzle Automatic YIS408 Men’s Watch watches – a topic that has been explored a lot. The movement is produced from 51 parts, operates at 3Hz (21,600 bph) and has a long power reserve of 90 hours. The movement uses mostly plastic, as opposed to metal, and is not designed to be serviced. In fact, the entire Swatch Sistem 51 movement is said to be hermetically sealed, so if it breaks, the intention is more or less to simply replace it. This is basically the same policy that most watch repair places have with quartz movements because the replacement cost is cheaper than the repair cost.

The Swatch Irony Sistem Boreal Automatic Men’s Watch even features a view of the mechanism through the rear of the watches. A highlight is the view of the single, central screw which mounts the automatic rotor. According to Swatch, there are no other screws in the movement. One of the most unique design elements (in addition to all the funky colors and designs) is the use of a transparent automatic rotor. If anything, Swatch Watches Online has again succeeded in circumventing luxury with a sense of fun – something the company has been successful at doing since its formation in the 1980s.

Bottom line: The watch would be known as the Swatch Sistem 51, be priced at around $150, and use a new type of robotically produced mechanical movement made from just 51 parts. Such a watch coming from the house of Swatch was a little surprising though, but it did make a mark of being the lowest priced Swiss mechanical watch in the Basel world.